In the 2021 constructors’ world championship standings, the team that finished exactly in the middle of the list was theAlpine, in 5th place absolute with 155 points conquered. Just below the French team – which in turn came behind McLaren – was positioned theAlphaTauri, sixth and with 13 points of disadvantage. A result, for the former Renault, made possible thanks to placings such as the victory of Esteban Ocon in Hungary, followed by the 3rd place of Fernando Alonso in Qatar. On the other hand, the team from Faenza has only reached the podium once thanks to Gasly’s third place in Azerbaijan, with the transalpine driver author of one of the most positive seasons of his career. At the same time, however, the AlphaTauri did not enjoy the same performance as Yuki Tsunoda, who was only able to reach the podium in the last stage of Abu Dhabi.

Yet, despite 2021 being equally applause for the former Toro Rosso, Gasly reiterated that fifth place in the constructors’ standings was still possible, and that the goal of beating Alpine was within the team’s reach. A concept that the Frenchman underlined in a video published by the team, in which the 26-year-old from Rouen answered the questions posed by users of Reddit: “I have to say – commented – that although I was looking forward to 2021, and our expectations were also quite high at the beginning of the season, we still exceeded our expectations, especially in qualifying. It was really good, both on Saturday and Sunday. I mean, winning over 100 was better than we could have imagined. However, the downside to this is that despite having had an incredible season that ended in sixth place, I feel we could have beaten the Alpine“.

In conclusion, Gasly has chosen the two most beautiful races of 2021, evaluating them both from a personal point of view and from the point of view of the fan: “Speaking as an enthusiast – he added – I would say that the best GP was the one in Saudi Arabia. I’m not saying this for me, but watching the highlights after the race it seemed like it was a pretty crazy GP to watch on TV. From meinstead, Baku it was the highlight of our season, with the podium. It wasn’t quite like Monza 2020, but there is in common how we got it: from the middle of the race we identified an engine problem, and it seemed like we wouldn’t have finished the race. I don’t know how we managed to get our best result of the year, however, with a good battle with Leclerc in the final ”.