Uncomforting results

The first two sessions of free tests of the Bahrain GP were not particularly exciting for theAlpine, at least judging solely by the results on paper. In FP1, both Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly did not reach the finish line of the top-10, establishing respectively the 15th and 17th time. It was a different matter in FP2, with the rookie in Alpine who finished the week at the end of the one-hour practice session, this time ahead of his teammate and compatriot, who finished 11th instead.

Ocon’s satisfaction

The fact remains that Friday’s practice sessions aren’t necessarily indicative of the car’s real potential, which took to the track with the special pink livery and with the French team focusing on gathering as much data as possible from the A523. The words of Esteban Ocon, who commented on Friday practice in Bahrain: “After intense pre-season testing, I’m pleased with how the first Friday of testing of the season went, and it’s great to be back on track in a race weekend environment. – he has declared – today we saw that the car has gained performance compared to the test and we have a clearer picture of the improvements to be made. Things are going in the right direction and tonight we will have a long discussion on how to prepare for a good first qualifying of the season. We still have a lot to do and I feel ready.”

Still work to do

Good feelings also from Pierre Gaslysatisfied with his debut with Alpine in an official session but still aware of having to improve in view of the next appointments: “It’s a great feeling to be back racing and feeling the need for a Friday practice day – he added – in testing there is obviously a little more time to get to know the car and make changes, but today it reminded us how fast everything is and how concise and precise it is necessary to be during the sessions. I’m satisfied with how we worked today. We had a busy schedule and got an idea of ​​how the car is set up in the conditions we expect for the rest of the weekend. I would say that free practice 2 was much more comfortable. I heard the car well and we still have a lot to do in this weekend. I can’t wait for tomorrow’s qualifying to arrive”.

Appointment with qualifications

The first pole position chase of 2023 will take place tomorrow afternoon at 16:00 Italian time, three and a half hours after the third and final free practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix. The race will start on Sunday 5 March, again at 16:00, when the Sakhir track will be illuminated by artificial lights.