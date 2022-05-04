Between Melbourne and Imola Pierre Gasly he only collected two points, all in Australia, where he was stuck behind a very slow Lance Stroll for a long time. In Imola the same script, with the Frenchman from AlphaTauri relegated to a DRS train with the same Stroll, Albon and Hamilton. In the last Grands Prix Gasly seems to have lost his polish and confidence, especially when overtaking and defending, in 2021 one of the flagships of his repertoire, as also demonstrated by the mistake that gave way to Valtteri Bottas in Australia.

These are the words of # 10: “Looking back at Imola, Friday’s practice went well, but then we didn’t do a good job with tire management during qualifying, as the track was drying, so we slipped to the rear. Then there was that accident in the Sprint that forced me to start again in the back on Sunday and in the race I found myself in a train of cars with DRS, with Lewis behind me and a Williams in front: it was a bit frustrating . I have to admit that I’ve never had much luck in Sprint races and I have often been involved in unfortunate situations. We were unable to overtake, we can sum it up like this. We had brought updates, but it was difficult to evaluate them due to the track conditions. I can’t wait to go to Miami and have a normal weekend, with three free practice sessions that will allow us to test and draw conclusions“.

“The good thing is that the car was performing well, Yuki proved it with a good result. The car clearly has potential and we can expect some good races. But to do that we need to have a clean weekend, with a good qualifying that takes us as far forward as possible on the grid. It also depends on the type of track: even if the qualifying will be important in Miami, I think it will be possible to overtake there. But there are other similar races in Imola shortly, like Spain or Monaco, where qualifying will have much more importance and doing well on Saturday becomes crucial. I shot in Miami on the simulator. I think I’ve done around 130 laps and it seems to be a very fun track, with fast corners, long straights and very slow and technical sections: I think there are elements for a great race. I like the fun side of racing in the US, the organizers are always looking for special entertainment to keep the audience happy. I spend a lot of time in the States and try to follow some of their popular sports, like NBA, NFL and hockey. Each time I am amazed at how they manage to create a special, truly incredible energy and atmosphere. I think they have something similar in the works for Miami, to make it an exceptional event. We hope to be able to continue scoring points at every race and, as far as I’m concerned, to get back to the good pace we had in the first three races, so as to put the Imola weekend behind us.“.