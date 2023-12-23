Gasly-Ocon, fire under the ashes

Among the couples that could have exploded in 2023 there was undoubtedly that of Alpine. Given Esteban Ocon's history with his teammates (most recently Fernando Alonso in 2022) and the tensions with Pierre Gasly dating back to his karting days, it was logical to believe that the two compatriots would come to blows on the track.

None of what was expected occurred. Beyond the accident in Melbourne (which was also questionable and left no consequences) the two Frenchmen behaved like perfect professionals, indeed proving to be the only stable component in that sporting-management chaos that was Alpine in 2023.

Gasly's words

But between Gasly and Ocon, whose families still cannot be seen, is there real peace? The former AlphaTauri driver thought about it, who did not hide and stated that he has no type of relationship with his compatriot: “It is the story of our lives that separates us. The collaboration still works well because we both want to win, and this is only possible if we work as a team and within the team. On a personal level there is no relationship between us, and I don't even need it“, these are the words of the French ad Auto Motor und Sport.

“I don't need a relationship with Esteban, what I need is for him to work as much as possible for the team. For me that's enough. My attention is not on him, I want to beat everyone. And of course if I succeed I'll beat him too. To do this, I have to focus completely on myself and not on this duel“, he concluded. Gasly and Ocon are out of contract in 2024 (the #10 for 2025 should only have one option) and therefore next year the rivalry between the two could reignite in an attempt to save their place in the team.