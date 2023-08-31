Gasly in Monza between motivations and sweet memories

It was Sunday 6 September 2020 when Pierre Gaslyin a Monza devoid of spectators due to the lockdown of that year, she won her first and so far only career grand prix at the wheel of the AlphaTauri, astonishing the world for an unexpected result. Just under three seasons later, the Frenchman is now poised to materialize another goal, this time in his first year in the Alpine and after a weekend characterized by his second podium with the new team. Thanks to impeccable management of the strategy, in a Dutch GP made even more difficult by bad weather, Gasly crossed the finish line in third position, showing all his joy behind the winner Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso: “Zandvoort was a very satisfying raceas well as very fought in certain conditions in which everything happened between the rain, the red flags and the Safety Car – has explained – I’m really proud of the team, because we had a great race with the right choices regarding pit stops. We were very competitive, it was the best way to start this second part of the championship and we hope to be able to improve further”.

The change of pace in Alpine

A podium also conquered after an authentic revolution in the Alpine house, with the dismissal of Szafnauer, Permane and Fry, all replaced at the beginning of the summer break: “I feel a change of energy within the team – he added – we finished in the top three in the Spa Sprint race, and all the people who work in the team have returned from holidays with the right motivation to make up for the first part of this season. After that podium I saw a lot more smiles and a lot more optimism in being able to aim for even more positive results from now until the rest of the championship. I’m very happy with the progress we’re making, even if we still need to improve in other aspects we’re working on.”

The main objective

However, even on a ‘friendly’ circuit like Monza, there are other aspects to improve in view of the next races, with a very specific goal indicated by the Frenchman: “There are high expectations that come with a race like Zandvoort, even if we still have to do progress especially in qualifying, where we failed to get Q3. We were however able to maximize our race pace package, and from here on out the focus will be on score points in every single raceand that is what we will try to do”.