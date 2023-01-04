In addition to Ferrari also the Alpine he had placed great hopes in the 2022 regulatory revolution to return to being a protagonist in F1. Plans for the Renault group sports brand brought back to F1 to give a marketing boost have only half succeeded. The F1-75 was able to win four races and finish second in the Constructors’ standings ahead of Mercedes, like Ferrari the A522 also had several engine problems – both Constructors kept nothing in their pockets at the of performance in the light of the freezing of the power units – but it succeeded in what was the goal within Alpine’s reach, namely to finish in fourth place in the Constructors’ standings.

The transalpine team was then at the center of a long soap opera linked to the pilots during the summer. What was supposed to be a run-off for seat 2023 alongside Esteban Ocon between Fernando Alonso and Oscar Piastri ended up in a hunt for another profile as the Spaniard and the Australian settled in Aston Martin and McLaren respectively at the unbeknownst to Alpine. The choice fell on the best possible candidate available on the market, Pierre Gaslywho was freed from the contract that bound him to the Red Bull galaxy until 2023 (the penalty cost ten million euros).

“What was supposed to be a month of wanting to turn off my phone altogether turned out to be a month of feverish contacts – explained Pierre Gasly in an interview granted to the German newspaper Auto Motor und Sport – the unpredictable evolution of the riders’ market has opened up for me, Alpine and Red Bull a win-win solution that has been willingly accepted by all parties involved. Helmut Marko was very understanding and did not get in the way also because the Red Bull made a profit from this operation and I found space in a stable with enormous potential”.

Before accepting the Alpine offer, the driver born in 1996 wanted to have guarantees on the commitment of the Renault group in the F1 project: “I was also informed of the plans and projects for the next few years by Luca De Meo Gasly added. I wanted to know how much Renault is behind this project. They will do everything to get to the top and being in a manufacturer’s factory team gives a rider the guarantee of having the best possible material available to the team.”