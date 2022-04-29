Pierre Gasly he is one of the great ‘absent’ players at the start of the championship. The winner of the Italian Grand Prix in Monza in 2020 has just returned from three seasons in which on at least one occasion he got on the podium and the crazy 2022 will surely still be able to open chinks in a top-3 perspective, but also because of the problems of reliability that forced him to a knockout in Bahrain the French driver is ‘stopped’ at six points in four races, the result of eighth place in Jeddah and ninth in Melbourne in Australia.

At Imola Gasly was framed for a long time, because as in Monaco a year ago he kept the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton behind his AlphaTauri for the entire race, which ended however out of the points in 12th position. His box mate Yuki Tsunodaon the other hand, he finished in seventh place overtaking him in the Drivers’ standings (he is at 10 points).

The contract of the 1996 class with Red Bull expires in 2023 and the Frenchman hopes to have another chance in the official team in the next championship, even if the performance of Sergio Perez is dismissing this hypothesis. Gasly will most likely have to seek his fortune elsewhere to be able to fight at the top against the drivers with whom he measured himself in the days of karting, as he underlined when interviewed by Racefans.net, here are some excerpts.

The desire to have a competitive car

“I see Leclerc in a Ferrari, Verstappen in a Red Bull, Russell in a Mercedes, Norris in a McLaren. I work hard every day to get the chance to drive a competitive car like them. I have fought with them all my career and I know I belong to that club ”.

The missed opportunity at Red Bull in 2019 and the hope of an encore

“If they deemed me ready then for the factory team I don’t see why it couldn’t be the same now after five years of F1 experience. I will always thank Red Bull and will always have the priority of the negotiations because without them I would never have made it to F1. We have had a fantastic relationship that has lasted for nine years now, eight and a half of which have been extraordinary ”.