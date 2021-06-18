They come from once again Pierre Gasly the happiest notes forAlphaTauri, even if we are only at the beginning of the weekend of the French GP. The home driver in fact started the Paul Ricard weekend with the right pace, closing the second free practice session in seventh position, close to Ferrari and Alpine. An encouraging placement in view of qualifying and the race, which suggests how the Faenza team can compete again in the battle in the middle of the group to bring home important points. The Japanese were also moderately satisfied this time Yuki Tsunoda, who hopes to extend the streak of points after seventh in Baku.

GP France 2021 – Results PL2

Pierre Gasly: “Today went well, although it was a rather difficult day due to the wind which made the car very difficult to drive. Speaking of performance, I think it’s good to finish both sessions in the top ten, but it has certainly been more difficult than the last two weekends. Today we worked on the balance of the car, so tonight we will analyze the data and then we will make some improvements to the set-up so as to have more confidence on the track tomorrow. I run in front of my audience and aim to enter Q3 again in qualifying. Seeing so many French flags in the stands is fantastic, I really want to do well for everyone who came to support me this weekend and give them a chance to celebrate on Sunday “.

Yuki Tsunoda: “Has it been a good day. Compared to the last few races, the approach here in France is a bit easier because I have already raced in the past at Paul Ricard. I did a spin in the first session, but I think we made good progress between the two sessions today. I struggled a bit with the set-up in Free Practice 2, but we adapted very well and at the end of the day I was satisfied with the behavior of the car. My confidence in the car is returning and my result in Baku certainly contributed. We still have a lot of work to do before qualifying and the gaps are tight: the fight will be tough, but the pace is there “.