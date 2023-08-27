Fourth career podium

It arrived in the magnificent Dutch setting of the Zandvoort circuit fourth career podium for Pierre Gasly. However, this third place for the French has a special flavor because it is about the first top-3 placement obtained at the wheel of the Alpine, a team in which Gasly landed this year and with which he had struggled, during the first half of the season, to obtain relevant results. This time, however, the acute came, also favored by the five-second penalty collected in the final part of the race by Sergio Perez, guilty of having broken the speed limits in the pit lane.

Sky-high enthusiasm

On the podium at the end of the race, Gasly appeared truly euphoric and almost more enthusiastic than Fernando Alonso and Max Verstappen, who arrived in front of him in second and first position. “After nine wins in a row Max gets used to those emotions on the podium – joked Gasly to the microphones of Sky Sports F1 after the race – while for us it’s something more occasional and I’m extremely happy for all the guys. Probably the difference between me and Max is that he expects to win every race, while we don’t expect to finish on the podium“.

Winning strategy

Analyzing the race, chaotic and full of twists and turns due to the incredible variability of the weather conditions, Gasly wanted to give credit to the Alpine strategists and mechanics, capable of correctly read the development of the run and to allow him an unexpected comeback from the 12th position on the grid to the podium: “The guys did a great job Gasly confirmed. and in these conditions the car ran great”.

“There were very important decisions to be made and I’m happy that I immediately said on the first lap that I wanted to pit: this has put us in a positive position. After that I knew what was at stake and that added to my excitement. I am very satisfied and it was a fun day. I’m happy to be back like this from the summer break.”concluded the #10 in Rouen.