The career of Pierre Gasly has been branded Red Bull since 2014, the year of its inclusion in the youth program. His debut in Formula 1 came in 2017 with Toro Rosso, a year after his success in GP2. But the promotion to Red Bull alongside Max Verstappen dated 2019 was a hole in the water, so much so that in the middle of the season the Frenchman was sent back to the minor team, in an exchange of seats with Alexander Albon. Gasly then had the merit of not giving up and continuing on his path, which gave him a victory in 2020 at Monza with Alpha Tauri and a podium at Baku 2021 with a single-seater not as competitive as the Alpha Tauri. But the doors of Red Bull have not reopened for the 26-year-old from Rouen, who at the end of 2022 decided to say goodbye to the Anglo-Austrian team and to embrace the Alpine challenge. In an all-French team and with a team-mate like Ocon – with whom he’s never had a great relationship -, he will have to prove he’s a top-notch driver. Below are the statements made by the French driver during the presentation of the A523, the Alpine single-seater for the 2023 world championship.

Pierre Gasly: ​​“To be officially introduced as a BWT Alpine team rider is great and I am looking forward to the next phase of my career. I am eager to discover the potential and the value of the A523 in the pre-season tests and to continue in the acclimatization with the team. Testing the A522 late last year and seeing the developments the team has made on this year’s car has made me excited about what will happen with Alpine. To see the dedication that everyone at Enstone and Viry is putting into their day to day work to push the team is really nice. I’m looking forward to helping the team achieve their 2023 goals.”