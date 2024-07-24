A year ago he was on the podium in the Sprint

After a weekend to forget in Hungary theAlpine in Belgium hopes to close this first part of the season with more smiles on the Spa-Francorchamps track. A year ago Pierre Gasly he even reached the podium in the Sprint marked by the wet asphalt.

The driver who has renewed with Alpine for the next two years will always have mixed feelings linked to this magnificent track where he lost his life in 2019 Antoine Hubert in F2: “We are aiming for a better weekend in Spa before the summer break. Last year we did well, finishing third in the Sprint, which was an amazing result. We want to give our best because in the last few races we have not been able to be competitive. I love racing at this track, it is one of my favourites, but the feelings I get here will always be mixed. The first half of 2024 has been difficult for everyone, at the factory and on track, but we are in a better position than in Bahrain and we can improve further.”

Esteban Ocon This is his last Spa – he made his F1 debut in 2016 with Manor in Belgium – as an Alpine driver and he will try to honour it as best he can on a circuit where in the past he also achieved second row positions at the wheel of a Force India: “Even though I have several editions of the Belgian GP behind me, it is always exciting to return to Spa. The circuit is unique, the longest on the calendar, and the weather often means that some sections are dry and others are wet. We will try to get the most out of it before the summer break.”