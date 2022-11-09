Returning to the points after the double zero in Mexico City: this is, in summary, the main objective of theAlphaTauri in view of the Brazilian Grand Prix, 21st and penultimate round of the season. The Faenza team comes to Interlagos two weeks after the retirement of Yuki Tsunoda, forced to raise the white flag after the discussed contact with Daniel Ricciardo, and the 11th place of Pierre Gasly, closer and closer to the end of his experience with the team. Speaking of the French driver, who is close to reaching the Alpine for 2023, the 26-year-old from Rouen also bears the real risk of a disqualification: at present, in fact, Gasly has accumulated 10 of the 12 maximum penalty points on the Super license. If he were to commit two more infractions, the transalpine would face suspension for a race, with this risk that will remain concrete until the GP scheduled in Imola in 2023.

“It is always special to go to Interlagos, as in 2019 I got the my first podium and last year I finished seventh. In general, I did well in Brazil and I also have a lot of fans there. I can’t wait for the weekend to come, although this year, everywhere we go, it has been a little more difficult than the previous season, so we know that it is more difficult to fight to finish in the top ten, but it is not impossible“, The Frenchman said. “Rain is currently forecast for Saturday and Sunday, so we need to be prepared to take the risk. The track is bumpy, but we found in Austin and Baku that it’s not particularly difficult to deal with with these new cars and it didn’t worry me too much in the simulator. However, from a physical point of view, it is tough, being a counterclockwise track, plus none of the straights are really straight! It’s another weekend with the Sprint and it’s a negative aspect for us so far, but we will face it ”.

The Brazilian GP will therefore be the third and last appointment Sprint of the season, exactly as it happened last year. A weekend that turned out not to be easy for Tsunodawilling to redeem himself even after the knockout suffered in Mexico: “Last year was my first time at Interlagos and it was a busy weekend – he has declared – since I had never ridden on this track and I only had a free practice on Friday, as it is a Sprint event, like this year. However, I think I was able to understand the circuit fairly quickly and this year it will be easier because I know what awaits me. I am therefore confident that I will be able to keep pace from the first laps and be able to have a good weekend, with the usual Q3 goals and points. One thing that I also perceived in the simulator is that the track is very bumpy and it will be interesting to see how aggressive the bumps are, because this will make things difficult, especially in the braking areas. I expect it to be difficult from this point of view, but otherwise everything is fine! It’s a left-handed track and I remember that last year I found it quite physically demanding, especially for the neck ”.