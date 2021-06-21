The Baku podium obviously had a different flavor, but the seventh place obtained at Paul Ricard is not a result to be despised at home AlphaTauri. Pierre Gasly started sixth on the starting grid and lost a position by yielding to the irresistible return of the two McLarens of Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, but for example the Ferraris of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc did worse, even coming out of the top-10. The six points scored by the 1996 class in the home race (Gasly is now a real confidence in both qualifying and in the race) are invaluable to meet the three earned by the Aston Martin duo made up of Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll. The AMR21s in qualifying are not brilliant, but on Sunday they seem to change in terms of race pace. Yuki Tsunoda started from the pit lane with a new gearbox and a recalibrated set-up, but it wasn’t enough to get back up to the points. Here are the words of Pierre Gasly and the Japanese at the end of the French Grand Prix.

F1 Constructors’ World Championship after the 2021 French GP

Pierre Gasly: “I think objectively it was a good race. We finished behind some opponents who turned out to be stronger than us, but we can’t be completely dissatisfied. Of course I would have liked to have been able to get an even better position in front of my home crowd, but it was a difficult race and I think we did our best. During the pit stop we suffered the undercut from both Ricciardo and Charles, thus losing two positions: we will go and review the data to see if we could have done something different. Today I gave everything I had and found myself having some good fights, so I can be happy. In the end, I think that seventh place is still positive for us, because it allows us to take home other good points ”.

F1 | Red Bull courage and the Ferrari disaster

Yuki Tsunoda: “The first lap went well. I started from the pitlane and recovered three positions. Then we got stuck behind the Alfa Romeos, which were running with a different compound, so we looked for the undercut by mounting the Hard. I had to push from the start with those tires and by the end of the race they were completely gone. The good thing is that I have added more important mileage to my experience in Formula 1. Now I have to work on qualifying, so that I can start the race later on the grid and have a better chance of scoring points ”.