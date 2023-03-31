A complex Friday

The free practice Friday The Australian Grand Prix was not particularly easy for the drivers, thanks to the interruptions or bad weather conditions which hampered the lap times in both sessions. An aspect that was valid for all the teams, Alpine including. While in PL1 we witnessed the best time of Pierre Gasly in the internal challenge between the riders of the French company, with the former AlphaTauri author of the 10th place, Esteban Ocon he definitely recovered in FP2, despite the wet track conditions and heavy traffic.

Maximize the little data

After the 16th time in the first session, the transalpine climbed up to the sixth position in the next round, before the latter was conditioned by the rain. On paper, a good result, but which did not allow the team to acquire the necessary data in view of tomorrow’s qualifying: “It’s always nice to be driving again in Melbourne, although it’s fair to say today was a tough Friday for everyone – has explained – after a few discrete laps with the hard tyres, the PL1s were interrupted due to a GPS problem which had repercussions on the entire grid and made lapping on the Softs very difficult. Traffic was heavy and the session was red-flagged. Later in the afternoon we completed a good run before the rain hit the track, making it impossible to use dry tires ahead of qualifying and the race, which promises to be dry. It will be our job use the little knowledge acquired today and maximize it in view of tomorrow and Sunday”.

PL3 decisive

A comment very similar to the one expressed by his teammate, Pierre Gasly: “Today was a reasonable Friday for us and I’m satisfied with the tests we were able to complete – he added – it was not a quiet day in terms of track presence due to the red flag in the first session and then the rain in the second, so we certainly have a lot of work to do in view of Tomorrow and we shall be crucial in the development of the car. I felt good in the car and I think we are in a decent position for the rest of the weekend. It looks like it will be dry tomorrow and Sunday, so we’ll have to make the most of tomorrow’s FP3 to be fit for afternoon qualifying.”

Fry’s confirmation

There third free practice sessionscheduled at 3:30 Italian tomorrow, will therefore be decisive for the race that will determine the starting grid, as also stated by the Alpine Technical Director, Pat Fry: “Today’s track practice was severely limited by the red flags in FP1 and the rain in FP2 – It reaffirmed – this means that our test program has been compromised and data on the set-up of the car and the behavior of the tires under different fuel loads they are more limited than usual, although this applies to all teams. Tomorrow afternoon’s FP3 will be a crucial session for setting up the cars. Given today’s disruptions, every lap in practice will certainly be important and we need to maximize our track time and learning during the session.”