L’AlphaTauri started worse than expected in the 2022 season. Between reliability problems linked to the Red Bull Powertrains engine, a poor race pace and unfortunate contacts like that between Fernando Alonso and the innocent Pierre Gasly in Miami, the plate cries: 16 points brought home, just one more than the Haas, which 12 months ago was clearly the last force on the field. This is why Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda intend to tackle the European calendar (from now to 11 September only Montreal will be an extra-continental stage) with a desire for revenge.

“I can’t wait to face the European part of the season. While the Miami result didn’t live up to our expectations, there were some positive things we can focus on. We managed to get both cars into Q3, starting from 7th and 9th on the grid and it was our best qualifying of the season so far. The race was difficult: right from the start I had a big hole in the bottom that made me lose aerodynamic load but, despite this, I was able to fight for seventh or eighth place with the Alpines, it was encouraging. He was going pretty well, at least until the contact with Alonso which ruined my race. It was very disappointing, as we had had a solid weekend so far. We deserved points, it was a shame. But our performance is evidentso there is no reason to stop us from achieving good results in the next racesGasly said. “Now we come to Barcelona, ​​the sixth race of the season, where I got a ninth place in 2020 and a tenth place last year. It is always an important weekend, because you have a clear picture of the performance of the various cars and the position of each team compared to the others. It should tell us who we are, especially in the central group, which is currently very competitive: sometimes we are a little closer to the leaders and then, with just over two tenths of a second, we can slide far behind. We know it is difficult to overtake on this circuit and I believe it will not change with these cars, due to the nature of the track. But it’s hard to predict, so let’s wait to see what happens next. It will be important for us to qualify well, close to the leaders, because I would be surprised if there were ten times more overtakes than in the past! We just have to keep working as we have done so far and I’m sure the results will come“.

Tsunoda added: “Miami was a troubled weekend. In free practice I was very far from my teammate, but I managed to improve and this allowed me to enter Q3: a good result for me and for the team, even if a little unexpected. In the race, I lost a lot of positions at the start and we weren’t able to put everything together, but overall the weekend was positive. I returned to Italy for my birthday and spent a pleasant day in Milan. We will now be spending a little more time in Europe, starting with Barcelona, the track on which we carried out the winter tests at the end of February. Of course, conditions will be very different this time around, much warmer. Regardless of this, it is one of the European circuits that I know best and in 2020 I took fourth place in both the Sprint race and the Formula 2 Feature Race. It is a very technical track, with many high, medium and low speed corners. It is a real test bed for the machine. All the teams know the track very well, so I expect a close fight in midfield and I am convinced that we can get good results this weekend. However, I think we still need to develop the car further to be able to fight constantly every weekend. In Barcelona we can make progress, hoping to get a good result and score points, but I don’t expect it to be easy“.