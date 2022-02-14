The 2022 World CupAlphaTauri officially opened today with the official presentation of the new AT03, single-seater with which the Faenza team will participate in the next championship. A very quick show, but one that introduced the car into the new era of F1, characterized by numerous technical-regulatory changes that could upset the cards on the table. An opportunity that the AlphaTauri and its pilot, Pierre Gaslyabsolutely do not want to waste after a record 2021 for both realities: both the team and the Frenchman, in fact, have returned from their respective records of the highest number of points won in a single season, with the 26-year-old from Rouen capable of collecting 110. , in a championship characterized by a podium – 3rd place in Azerbaijan – and 9th ninth place in the overall standings.

Now, just over a month after the green light of the next world championship, Gasly is enjoying in the meantime the characteristics of the new AT03, as commented by the one who started his career in the Circus in 2017 – at the time known as Toro Rosso – and who has never left since except for a brief spell at Red Bull in 2019: “This year I see a huge change in the car – has explained – as, due to the new regulations, the look and design are completely different, so the team was given carte blanche to start their work. We won’t know the true performance of the AT03 until we bring it to the track in pre-season testing in Barcelona, ​​but so far, I think it’s great and I am very excited to start this new season ”.

Speaking of the pre-season tests, the AT03 will officially take to the track on February 23, day in which the tests will open on the Montmeló circuit. These, which will end on 25 February, will then kick off the second session in Bahrain from 10 to 12 March, one week after the first official appointment of the season, which will be held right on the Sakhir track.