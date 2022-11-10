There are two races to go until the end of the 2022 season and his adventure in AlphaTauri, but the atmosphere he has found himself breathing in the last few days Pierre Gasly it is anything but serene. The Frenchman, who will compete for the Alpine in 2023, is in fact very close to one sensational disqualification for a match. The driver of the Faenza stable collected numerous penalties during the season that led him to reach the very dangerous altitude of 10 penalty points. The forced stop is triggered when the 12th penalty point is reached within 12 months. A sword of Damocles that # 10 – always penalized in the last three races – will carry with him at least until the seventh round of the next round, when the old penalties will begin to ‘expire’.

Present at the opening press conference of the Brazilian weekend, Gasly had to answer – as expected – also a few questions about his ‘disciplinary state’. The Frenchman did not shy away from the discussion, admitting however a certain discomfort in having to think about the possibility of even receiving a disqualification. “I cannot lie, the situation is unpleasant and delicate – admitted the winner of the 2020 Italian GP – is embarrassing to find myself in a position that could lead to me being disqualified. I don’t think I’m a dangerous driver“. The 26-year-old Norman also confirmed that he had spoken directly with the Federation to seek a constructive confrontation between the parties.

“There have been discussions with the FIA, because I want to run all the races, even those of 2023 with Alpine – reiterated Gasly, whose concern is obviously also linked to thejoining a new team – the situation is complicated“. Gasly finally pointed the finger at a regulation that is, according to him, excessively punitive: “A solution must be found because the regulation is very strict in this sense, even on infringements that do not involve safety hazards. All of this could have repercussions if next year I have, for example, a competitive car to win”He concluded.