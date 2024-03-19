Gasly starts from the French third series

“Having been a football fan since childhood, I am proud to become a co-owner of FC Versailles 78. By investing in this club alongside Alexandre and Fabien, I want to commit to contributing to its long-term development. This is the beginning of a wonderful story. Go Versailles.” With these words on his Instagram profile the Alpine pilot Pierre Gasly has formalized his entry into the FC Versailles 78 football club together with president Alexandre Mulliez, nephew of the founder of the Auchan commercial group, and his partner Fabien Lazare.

The team based near Paris currently plays in the third French series and occupies tenth position in the standings in an 18-team championship with only three points ahead of the relegation zone (and 15 points behind second place which would be worth promotion to Ligue 2).

To give a dimension of reality of which Pierre Gasly is now also part according to the portal's data Transfermarkt the value of the squad made up of 28 players reaches a total of 6.10 million euros. The home stadium, named after Olympic distance runner Jean Bouin, is near the Parc des Princes and can accommodate up to 20 thousand spectators

FC Versailles is proud to sign Pierre Gasly, driver of the French Formule 1, as his third owner. 🤝 Read the communiqué. 👇 — FC Versailles 👑 (@FCVersaillesOff) March 18, 2024

Pierre Gasly has already received spontaneous applications to fill out the ranks of his new team. In fact, on Instagram, Fabio Quartararo commented on the announcement by his compatriot, offering himself as a striker: “Point me”wrote El Diablo.