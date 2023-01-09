Among the many transfers from one team to another that characterized the drivers’ market in view of the 2023 season, one of the most talked about was certainly the one that involved Pierre Gasly. The Frenchman was in fact hired by Alpine after the farewell telenovela of Fernando Alonso and the ‘escape’ towards McLaren of the young Academy talent Oscar Piastri. The now ex ‘captain’ of AlphaTauri will find his compatriot in Enstone Esteban Ocon. The two have known each other since their respective beginnings in karting but their relationship has also experienced significant moments of tension in their youth.

Inevitably, the media, French and beyond, have focused the spotlight on this issue, questioning the goodness or otherwise of the choice made by Renault, which has in fact created a sort of transalpine national team for the years to come. Interviewed by British TV Channel 4 However, Gasly has tried to contrast the narrative that often sees him pitted against Ocon. “I know the papers like to sell this story – explained the winner of the 2020 Italian GP – And It’s no secret that we’ve had ups and downs in our relationshipbut he’s the longest person I’ve known in F1, for over 20 years“.

“We grew up together and I think that since we arrived in F1 we ​​have resolved many misunderstandings – added Gasy again – things are going well and i don’t see why they shouldn’t continue to go well now. It kind of makes me laugh that the media is focusing on this story and that they are trying to push it”. The 26-year-old from Rouen therefore sees no particular differences between his relationship with Ocon and that of the other nine pairs of teammates on the grid: “There are rivalries in every team – he concluded – the most important thing is to have a healthy one, which does not become toxic. We both need to be mature and smart enough to push the team forward.”.