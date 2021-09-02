The weekend lived by Formula 1 in Spa will certainly enter the history of this sport, albeit unfortunately not for positive reasons. The race not actually held due to bad weather conditions on the Ardennes track, with the particularity of the half points awarded for the three laps disputed by the drivers under the Safety Car regime, crystallized the results obtained in qualifying on Sunday as well. The only exceptions were the riders penalized on the grid – Bottas, Stroll and Norris – and Sergio Perez, who crashed into the barriers during the alignment lap. The peculiarity of the Belgian weekend obviously also affected the ‘direct clashes’ within the teams. However, if the results of Sunday certainly did not have a particular significance, the same cannot be said of the qualifying on Saturday.

The three sessions held entirely on a wet track put the drivers’ skills to the test, highlighting the differences between teammates more than usual. There have been several situations in which the gap between two drivers of the same team has even exceeded the second. This obviously has a significant impact on the average gap in qualifying, accentuated by the gaps inflicted in the wet. At the moment the only confrontation really in the balance is the one inside the Alpine team, with Esteban Ocon who ‘drew’ at Spa 6-6, pairing Fernando Alonso. The Asturian, however, remains ahead in terms of the number of entries in Q2 and Q3.

Instead, the hunt for the ‘coat’ by Pierre Gasly in Alpha Tauri e George Russell in Williams. The two are the only drivers on the grid to have always beaten their teammate in the 12 qualifying sessions so far. A clear gap that has widened further in the difficult conditions faced at Spa and which threatens to remain so until the end of this season. Also noteworthy is the ‘strip’ of Max Versappen, who after being beaten by Sergio Perez in the Imola Q3 has struck a sharp 10-0 over his rival, testifying to how clear the hierarchies are within the Milton Keynes box.

Mercedes Hamilton Bottas Qualifications 9 3 Q2 inputs 12 12 Inputs Q3 12 12 Pole Position 3 1 Average detachment Q. +0.359 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 7 2 Top-10 11 7 Podiums 9 6 Victories 4 0 Points 202.5 108 Withdrawals 0 3 Red Bull Verstappen Perez Qualifications 11 1 Q2 inputs 12 12 Inputs Q3 12 11 Pole Position 6 0 Average detachment Q. +0.643 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 9 0 Top-10 10 8 Podiums 9 2 Victories 6 1 Points 199.5 104 Withdrawals 2 1 McLaren Ricciardo Norris Qualifications 4 8 Q2 inputs 11 12 Inputs Q3 6 12 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.301 Sprint qualifications 0 1 Competition 2 9 Top-10 9 10 Podiums 0 3 Victories 0 0 Points 56 113 Withdrawals 0 1 Aston Martin Vettel Stroll Qualifications 8 4 Q2 inputs 11 9 Inputs Q3 6 4 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.155 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 4 4 Top-10 4 6 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 35 18 Withdrawals 3 2 Alpine Alonso Or with Qualifications 6 6 Q2 inputs 11 9 Inputs Q3 6 5 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.105 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 3 6 Top-10 8 7 Podiums 0 1 Victories 0 1 Points 38 42 Withdrawals 1 2 Ferrari Leclerc Sainz Qualifications 9 3 Q2 inputs 12 12 Inputs Q3 10 7 Pole Position 2 0 Average detachment Q. +0.178 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 7 3 Top-10 9 10 Podiums 1 2 Victories 0 0 Points 82 83.5 Withdrawals 2 0 Alpha Tauri Gasly Tsunoda Qualifications 12 0 Q2 inputs 12 5 Inputs Q3 10 3 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.660 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 8 1 Top-10 9 5 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 54 18 Withdrawals 2 1 Alfa Romeo Raikkonen Giovinazzi Qualifications 3 9 Q2 inputs 5 9 Inputs Q3 0 1 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.488 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 6 5 Top-10 2 1 Podiums 0 0 Victories 0 0 Points 2 1 Withdrawals 1 0 Haas Schumacher Mazepin Qualifications 10 2 Q2 inputs 1 0 Inputs Q3 0 0 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.513 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 8 2 Top-10 0 0 Podiums 0 0 Victories 0 0 Points 0 0 Withdrawals 0 2 Williams Russell Latifi Qualifications 12 0 Q2 inputs 11 2 Inputs Q3 3 0 Pole Position 0 0 Average detachment Q. +0.432 Sprint qualifications 1 0 Competition 7 1 Top-10 2 2 Podiums 1 0 Victories 0 0 Points 13 7 Withdrawals 3 2