The 2023 championship will be an absolute novelty for the career of Pierre Gaslyready to open a new chapter in his sporting life at the wheel of the Alpine: for the first time, in fact, the Frenchman will compete in a season out of the Red Bull family. From 2017 to the last world championship, the transalpine has always remained linked to the colors of Toro Rosso first and then of AlphaTauri, with a brief and disappointing parenthesis with Red Bull in 2019. In that season, Gasly was in fact promoted from Faenza to Milton Keynes, however having a disappointing year, so much so that he was replaced by Alex Albon in the middle of the championship, returning to Toro Rosso.

A low blow for the Rouen rider, who nonetheless had the merit of recovering and redeeming himself in a short time. In fact, after taking his first podium at the end of 2019 in Brazil, Gasly even managed to score his first and so far only F1 success in the Italian GP in 2020, in a sadly deserted Monza due to the restrictions due to Covid-19. Yet despite that difficult chapter at Red Bull, Gasly wouldn’t change anything about his past.

In an interview reported by motorsportweek.comthe Frenchman confirmed that he would make the same choices he made in 2019, stating how these have also had positive effects on his career and on his person: “This was my career and my story with Red Bull – he has declared – I truly believe that whatever was to happen did happen and it’s meant to be that way. I learned a lot and I think I’m in a much stronger position and a much stronger rider than I was. If I am the person I am today it is thanks to the experiences I had there. I’ve grown a lot, both on and off the track. And if you ask me, I wouldn’t change anything. I’m 26 and every year I get better. I’m like a good red wine. I don’t know where it will go, but I know that personally I continue to improve. I know the best is yet to come. I’m really thankful for what happened. It could have been different, but in the end she went the way she did. I learned a lot of lessons from that and that’s the most important thing.”