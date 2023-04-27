Gasly and Ocon, points are needed after Melbourne

In Baku, Alpine will introduce various components and also a new bottom. Elements that should further improve the competitiveness of the A523 after the progress made in Australia. Progress which, however, did not turn into results, due to the accident between Pierre Gasly and Esteban Or with on the occasion of the last restart in Melbourne, which took 14 points away from the French team (including those that would have earned for the penalty to Carlos Sainz).

It is therefore inevitable to approach the weekend in Baku by going back to Albert Park for a moment. On the other hand, it is an incident that could poison the relationship between two drivers who never loved each other and immediately put diplomacy to work at Enstone. They – when asked about Baku – make the best of a bad situation and speak of a race incident, but the suspicion that they are words of circumstance is more than founded.

Gasly’s words

“I think it was a rather unfortunate accident. We have discussed with the team and with Esteban: we both believe that we could have done something different, not me more than him or him more than me. It was just an unfortunate situation. It was the wrong time in the wrong place for both of them“, commented Gasly, who then let himself go into a joke. “The return flight was quite long. Up until that point I was in fifth position, 10 points away, and it would have been nice to secure these points for the team in my third race. But we have 20 more races and I’m definitely positive about the performance we’ve shown. I felt more comfortable in the car and also from a set-up point of view I was happier with the directions we took. Even though the return flight wasn’t the best, I’m more optimistic than before“.

Ocon’s words

“Yes, it was definitely a racing incident. It was a difficult restart for everyone, we did a complete debriefing and there were no problems. Anyone could have been in that crash, considering Turn 2 in Australia. It could definitely have been a good result for the team, but we had good pace in the race and that is obviously very encouragingOcon added. “Here we bring some updates, the guys have been working hard. Firstly, to repair the cars during these three weeks off, and secondly for the new parts: a big thank you goes to them“.