Pierre Gasly and Red Bull: two realities that in recent weeks have often been combined to relaunch a market rumor regarding next season, which would like the French driver back to Milton Keynes court for the 2023. A possible return that would reserve a second chance for the current AlphaTauri standard bearer, first promoted and then rejected by the Anglo-Austrian house during the world championship alone 2019, returning to Toro Rosso not without controversy. Since that moment, the 26-year-old’s career has then recovered with three podiums, one of which even saw him as a winner in the 2020 Italian GP.

A success that has therefore reopened the doors to him to dream big again, to the point of openly declaring that he wants to aim for a second chance in the team in which he is present. Helmut Markothe one who, as Director of the Red Bull Junior Team, welcomed him into the Academy in 2014. By the way, Gasly wanted to underline the relationship with the Austrian, doing it in an exclusive interview with racingnews365.com: “I get along with him – explained number 10 of the AlphaTauri – he is a very direct person, which is good, because there are no filters. It doesn’t mean that I always agree with what he saysbut what I appreciate and respect is that always says his opinion“.

Frankness and sincerity. The same qualities that Gasly has always identified in the one who today holds the role of team principal in AlphaTauri, Franz Tost: “Our relationship has evolved a lot since I started. I admire his commitment and dedication. I got better and better with him. By learning a little more about each other, we realized we both have the same goal: to push each and every member of the team to improve. Now we have a new vision of things, and I really enjoy working with him ”.