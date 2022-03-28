Pain in all senses for theAlphaTauri In the Saudi Arabian Grand Prixstarted without the presence on the grid of Yuki Tsunoda. The Japanese, in fact, paid dearly for the already discussed reliability of the power unit, not taking part in the race due to a problem encountered during the deployment lap. In this way, therefore, the Jeddah race saw 18 of the 20 total drivers on the track – in the list of non-started drivers was added Mick Schumacher, protagonist of a bad accident in qualifying – with the team from Faenza who consoled himself with the 9th place of the only Pierre Gasly.

However, the Frenchman himself accused a strong pain in the intestines during the last 15 laps of the race, with the moments of great physical difficulty explained by the AlphaTauri driver: “It was the 15 most painful final laps of my career, I was dying in the car – declared an exhausted Gasly – I have no idea what happened, but I was screaming in evil, and I’m glad the race is over. I felt like someone was stabbing me at every turn to the left, and it wasn’t nice at all. “ In a later interview Sky SportsGasly also added that he has already spoken to a doctor, with whom he will analyze what happened. The Frenchman, who fortunately already feels better, then commented on the race: “I am very satisfied with the result of the race and to have been able to score points – he added – we were really unlucky with the timing of the safety car entry, because we entered the pits about 30 seconds before his intervention and it was not ideal for us. We were able to climb up to eighth, so I’m satisfied. I think that we need to find a little more downforce. We know in which areas we need to improve, now we need solutions “.

A weekend to forget also for Tsunoda, albeit for reasons not related to physical problems: “It was really frustrating for me in terms of reliability – He admitted – we lost qualifying and I had to stop during the grid lap, I think due to a transmission problem. The track was more congenial to our car than in Bahrain and we expected a good pace in the race. It’s a real shame, getting points at every event is important and we didn’t do it today. These things happen though, we hope to be competitive in Australia “.