The good results achieved byAlpha Tauri in 2021 they had pushed the Faenza house with renewed optimism ahead of the season 2022, characterized by the introduction of a new technical regulation. In the pre-season, Pierre Gasly he had even been indicated as one of the possible contenders for a top five finish in the drivers’ standings, but all these expectations collided with a bitter reality.

After a complicated start, AlphaTauri was in fact unable to recover during 2022, both with Gasly himself and with his teammate Yuki Tsunoda. The demonstration can be found in the manufacturers’ ranking, where the Italian team appears at 9th and penultimate place, ahead of Williams alone. A disappointing year therefore for the French rider, who thus reviewed his season in anticipation of his new adventure with Alpine for 2023: “It was a difficult year, because expectations were obviously very high after last season – explained the number 10 in an interview reported by gpfans.com – there was a lot of momentum, a change in regulations with the aim of F1 to bring the field together more. So my hopes of getting the best year for AlphaTauri have never been higher than at the beginning of the season. I really thought we’d have our chance with the budget cap coming in, so we’d have no reason not to outrun all the mid-table teams.”

Therefore, there were many disappointments especially in terms of competitiveness, with the technical reasons for this misstep explained and hypothesized by the winner of the 2020 Italian GP: “I didn’t care how we started the season – added the 26-year-old, forced to retire in the inaugural race in Bahrain – because we knew there would be developments during the championship. We had to fine-tune the car race after race, and we didn’t succeed. I think the heart of the car was great, but she’s been overly so all season. I think this was the main problem, and it cost us a lot especially in qualifying. We clearly didn’t get the results we would have liked and that I personally would have liked to get with the team.”