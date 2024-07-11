Always in the balance

With just a couple of races remaining in the summer break of this very long Formula 1 season, one of the most talked about and discussed drivers in the paddock is the Mexican Sergio PerezThe Red Bull driver seemed to have finally secured a stable future in the team, renewing his contract for another two seasons, until the end of 2026. From that moment on, however, his results nosedived, starting to make the top brass of Milton Keyens’ team lose patience again.

They have sprung up clauses that would allow Red Bull to remove Perez during the season or at the end of the championship in the event that his gap exceeds 100 points from Verstappen – a situation which is currently occurring – and the Tsunoda, Ricciardo and Lawson’s candidacies are getting louder and stronger every day. Someone who found himself in a similar situation in the past is the French Pierre Gaslycurrently with Alpine but who at the beginning of 2019 was promoted to Red Bull from Toro Rosso following the farewell of Daniel Ricciardo.

Gasly’s precedent

Halfway through the season, however – after an extremely complicated year up to that point – Gasly was sent back to the Faenza team without further adowith Alex Albon being promoted to his place. Asked for an opinion on the situation of his Mexican colleague by the media present at Silverstone, Gasly highlighted differences between the situation he experienced and Checo’s current onebut he also acknowledged that Guadalajara’s #11 is actually going through a difficult period.

“I think my situation was very different from Checo’s – Gasly declared – but undoubtedly I think he’s under a lot of pressure at the moment. His problem at the moment is that he can’t hear the machine – explained the French driver, who has just renewed his contract with Alpine – every time you feel good with the car and you have a weekend off for whatever reason, the next weekend you come back, you feel good, you do some good laps and you don’t even think about it. But he just can’t seem to get the performance he wants. I don’t know if it depends on him or the team.but it is clear that at the moment something is missing between the two”he concluded.