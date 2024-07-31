Ocon in points, Gasly back

The Belgian GP finally brought some smiles back inside the Alpine Team thanks to the excellent Esteban Ocon’s ninth place finish (tenth at the finish line, but became ninth after Russell’s disqualification) which allowed the French team to move up the Constructors’ standings. After 14 GPs, the Renault-owned team has however collected only 11 points and is eighth in the championship.

At the end of the Spa race, however, Ocon’s satisfaction was counterbalanced the obvious annoyance shown by Pierre Gasly. The other French driver, who has renewed with the team for the next seasons, did not in fact go beyond 13th place. As soon as he passed under the checkered flag, the #10 ex Red Bull expressed his disappointment on the radio, turning to his pit wall and saying to himself “not happy“.

“I’m not happy”

“There were a lot of problems out there – Gasly explained to his track engineer – I’m not happy at all. Not at all“. Interviewed by journalists present at Spa, the 1996 Rouen driver confirmed his criticisms, taking stock of the last races held before the summer break, which evidently did not bring the hoped-for results.

“I’m not happy. We had an engine problem all afternoon – losing seven tenths on the straight every lap – an engine temperature problem, the steering wasn’t straight all race, we got the strategy wrong… we made too many mistakes. The last three weekends have been absolutely frustrating – concluded Gasly – I know the guys can do much better than this. It’s been a tough start to the year.”.