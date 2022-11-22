The day of the first times of the new Formula 1 also involved Pierre Gasly, which broke away from the Red Bull orbit and made its Alpine debut. The Frenchman, who will make up a transalpine duo with Esteban Ocon, completed 130 laps in the 2023 Pirelli tests at the Abu Dhabi circuit, obtaining a good fourth place, four tenths behind Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari.

Since it’s a test, the standings have to be taken with a grain of salt, however Gasly was looking for new stimuli in Alpine and this is undoubtedly a result that will give him confidence in view of next season. These are his words: “First, thank you to all the team for making me feel so welcome over the last couple of days. I feel ready to start the next chapter of my career. It was a fantastic feeling driving the A522 for the first time and I have to say it is one awesome car. The goals for me today were to get used to the new environment, work closely with the engineers and, in general, get to know the car and understand its characteristics. We completed many laps, as planned, and I’m already excited to fully join the team. I can’t wait to visit everyone in Viry and Enstone to take stock of this test before working towards our goals together with Esteban for the 2023 season“.

Also in 2023 the pre-season tests are reduced to just three days, so it was very important for Gasly to familiarize himself immediately with the car and the team’s operating systems. Across the pit was not Ocon, but Academy driver Jack Doohan: “Today was another great experience driving a Formula 1 car and I am very happy grateful to Alpine for this opportunity. It was a busy day, with a lot of laps (111, nda) and a lot of new stuff to take in, and I’m quite happy with how it went. Last weekend the PL1s only lasted an hour, but having a full day in the car is extremely helpful because you can do a lot of things in a less stressful environment“, these are the words of the Australian. “Thanks to Alpine for a great year and I look forward to the hard work continuing next season“.