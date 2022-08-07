The Formula 1 summer break has started just a week ago, but the chaos that seems to reign supreme in the pilots market is making these days of ‘siesta’ no less interesting than the first part of the season held on the track. After the announcement of Sebastian Vettel’s retirement, Fernando Alonso’s signing with Aston Martin for 2023 and the sensational break between Oscar Piastri and Alpine – with the Australian publicly denying the official announcement made by the team French – the center of the silly season has become just the second seat of the Alpine. In fact, rumors of an agreement already reached and ratified with Piastri continue to filter from McLaren, which would push the Melbourne native to Woking, leaving the compatriot – despite a contract valid until 2023 – on foot. Daniel Ricciardo.

For the former Red Bull at this point in F1 only the doors of the French team would remain open. However, the impression is that not everyone in Enstone would jump for joy in re-embracing the driver who at the end of 2020 had suddenly abandoned the Renault family to land in McLaren. Team principal Otmar Szafnauer, who was not at the helm of the team two seasons ago, would be happy to work with Ricciardo. Less inclined to this option would be instead Luca De Meo, CEO of Renault. However, there is a contention for the role of Esteban Ocon’s teammate to the 33-year-old from Perth Pierre Gasly. The winner of Monza 2020 has the advantage of nationality from him, given that certainly the leaders of the Losanga would like an all-French couple for the team.

The AlphaTauri driver recently renewed until 2023 with the Faenza team and it would seem off-limits. As reported by the site RacingNews365 however, there would be an interesting one contract termination clause that could do for Gasly’s case. The transalpine could in fact free himself if the interest from a team that is in a ranking position better than that of the AlphaTaurthe. The Alpine, currently fourth in the constructors’ classification, would fit perfectly into this criterion. Gasly could therefore soon find himself having to decide whether or not to leave the Red Bull family, which has accompanied him – through ups and downs – since the beginning of his F1 career.