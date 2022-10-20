The AlphaTauri is among the biggest disappointments of 2022 and certainly this season finale full of announcements rather than results risks not doing well to the team from Faenza. For Pierre Gaslyfresh from an agreement with Alpine, it will in fact be difficult to find the right incentives to drive the AT03: in addition, the circuit that awaits F1 this weekend – Austin – has never given him particular satisfactions, considering that the Frenchman did not never reached the points-zone at COTA. Instead, Yuki Tsunoda succeeded, ninth at his debut last year: the Japanese aims to repeat himself this weekend, also because he does not find the top-10 from Montmeló.

“Last year there was a lot of excitement and a huge crowd thanks to the popularity of F1 which explodes more each year in the United States. I remember when I left Austin the airport was full of fans coming home from all over America, there wasn’t a passenger who hadn’t been to COTAGasly said. “I like the circuit: the entire first sector is very fast and it is necessary to be very precise in the trajectories, because the way in which you face a curve also affects the way you take the next one. In general, therefore, it is a technical track. I want to end my last four races with the Scuderia with positive results, even if my past at COTA has never been anything special. I have retired here several times, including last year due to a mechanical problem. The track is always very bumpy and I believe that driving will be even more complicated with this generation of cars. These cars are very stiff and will be a great challenge for everyone, even if they seem to have resurfaced some sections earlier in the year. We hope there is an improvement“.

Also Tsunoda he underlined the concerns about the asphalt conditions: “In some ways the track is quite similar to Suzuka, especially the part after the first curve that recalls a bit the section of them. If I remember correctly, the track is quite bumpy especially in the first sector. It will therefore be interesting to see how the new cars behave, even if I think they have resurfaced some sections. Changing the set-up to adapt it to the bumps is not the ideal direction to bring out performance, especially in fast corners, so we will have to find a compromise“.