The weekend in Styria for AlphaTauri had started under the best auspices, but the afternoon was less benevolent than the morning. Pierre Gasly, in fact, was unable to take part in PL2 for power unit problems, Yuki Tsunoda, on the other hand, struggled to find pace with respect to PL1, perhaps due to the slightly wet asphalt and finished in 15th position. Both will mount a new gearbox this weekend and tomorrow they will go hunting for satisfaction. The three penalty positions that Valtteri Bottas will have to serve on the starting grid open up new scenarios, the second row could be within Gasly’s reach.

Pierre Gasly: “This morning was great, the pace and performance of the car were really good and everything went well, the weekend started well. Unfortunately, the team spotted an anomaly on the PU and took no chances, preferring to check the problem instead. It’s a shame, because there were some things we wanted to try in the second session, but in the end things went like this and we can only look forward. Yuki was not as comfortable with the car as he had been in the first session, so we have to analyze all the data for tomorrow and try to put everything together to better face qualifying ”.

GP Styria 2021 – Results PL2

Yuki Tsunoda: “I am quite satisfied with this day. In the first session we saw that we have pace in the short runs and I certainly managed to set some good times. However, during the long runs in PL2 I struggled a bit with the balance of the car, so that’s something I’ll have to work on tonight. Tomorrow it could rain, but honestly I would prefer it to stay dry because I don’t have much experience in the wet in F1 and it would be more complicated for me. If we go dry, I’ll just have to put it all together and increase my confidence during the session ”.