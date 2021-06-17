After the first six races of the season, Pierre Gasly is eighth in the World Championship. Only in Bahrain did he miss the points and the first podium came in Baku.

After the excellent 2020, the French rider maintained his form, a performance that brought him ever closer to the market area of ​​the paddock’s top drivers.

A market in which Gasly (and not only him) does not have much space, however, due to the high number of contracts signed in 2020 on a two-year basis, and another door closed yesterday with the announcement of the (three-year) renewal between Esteban Ocon and the Alpine.

“As for my future, I think it’s still quite early – commented Gasly – as you know I’m a Red Bull driver and it’s all in their hands. At the moment we have not yet talked about the various possibilities for the future, or whether to continue with AlphaTauri, switch to Red Bull or other options, but as I said, it will be up to them to decide whether to continue together. I believe that in the next few weeks or months we will see what happens, and that’s all at the moment ”.

Pierre then moved on to expectations for the Paul Ricard weekend, an appointment that comes immediately after the great weekend in Baku. And Gasly confirmed that he believes in the possibility that his car can prove to be very competitive on this track too …

“I want to believe it – he reiterated – obviously we have no guarantees in this sense, but the last two weekends have been very good. Of course, Monaco and Baku are very different tracks from the ones we usually ride on, street circuits are always very specific, just as specific is the set-up you use “.

“Here at Paul Ricard we are returning to something a little more normal, similar to the conditions we saw in Barcelona and Portimao, so there are many question marks about the results we can aim for, but I am still optimistic, I hope we will. can confirm here at Paul Ricard as well and we will work to do so ”.

Finally, Galsy anticipated one of the topics that will be very topical in the weekend that will start tomorrow, namely the management of track-limits …

“Compared to Baku and Munich I think Michael (Masi) will have a lot more work to do! I believe that the track limits are one of the most difficult aspects to manage on this circuit, we will have to talk about it in the drivers briefing and try to define a coherent approach in all the corners, so that it is clear both for us and for the spectators. . We know that there are large outdoor spaces on this circuit, and we will have to try to find a system that can be applied throughout the track, otherwise things will become much more complicated ”.