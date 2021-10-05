After a decidedly negative weekend in terms of results obtained in the Russian Grand Prix, the AlphaTauri is ready to redeem itself next weekend in Istanbul, where F1 will take to the track for the 16th round of the 2021 World Championship, valid for the Turkish Grand Prix. A week-long break that will be used by the two drivers of the Faenza team to recharge their batteries in view of the upcoming appointment, starting with Pierre Gasly.

The Frenchman, who proved rather nervous and disappointed in the last stop in Sochi, commented on his approach to Istanbul Park, hoping to erase the bad memory of the last exit: “We have missed an excellent opportunity in Russia – analyzed the number 10 – and we have not been able to express the best of our potential. Since then we have been working to figure out what went wrong in order to return to being more competitive, starting with Turkey. In the meantime, I spent some time with my family in France, where I relaxed and dedicated myself to initiatives that I had not dealt with for a long time, as well as continuing to train and talking to the engineers to stay focused ” .

“Last year – he added – it was my first race in Istanbul: I liked the layout of the circuit, very technical and with interesting curves. Among these are the three to be tackled consecutively on the left, at turn 8, which require one some physical preparation. In qualifying you face them quickly and to the maximum, reaching 270-280 km / h at about 5G. Last year we had some difficulties with the grip, which made it difficult to define the set up of the car, especially in wet conditions. Things should go better this weekend, also because I think there have been some interventions to improve the conditions of the asphalt. We’ll see – concluded Gasly – but in any case I can’t wait to tackle a very nice track to drive with different trajectories. I hope to be competitive and to shorten the gap from the Alpine, which is ahead of us in the standings ”.

He hopes to put Sochi’s bad performance behind him too Yuki Tsunoda, ready to face the Istanbul circuit for the first time in his career: “In Russia it was a disappointment for me – said the Japanese – until qualifying everything was going well, and I’m also making progress. I seemed to feel more comfortable with the intermediates than in Spa, and it was for this reason that it was frustrating not to be able to place myself in Q3, by the way for a short time. In the race I then lost positions at the start, I had no grip and I was stuck in the rear with dirty air for most of the GP. I spent the last few days in the office, evaluating what happened in Sochi and training for Istanbul with the simulator, making many laps. Thanks to the latter, which is the most realistic I have ever used, I was able to test what happened in the last race, as well as planning the next weekend ”.

“Last year there was no Formula 2 race in Turkey, so it will be the first time for me there. I have seen the Formula 1 test, and I have noticed a difficulty on the part of the drivers in maintaining control. I know this year will be different, as a number of track surface works have been completed. I will follow my approach with the new tracks, gradually increasing the speed. In the last five races – concluded Tsunoda – I was pretty consistent, but not in terms of pace and performance. Consequently, I will try to increase the pace to be more competitive. In dry conditions we will have to be physically prepared to tackle some corners, above all the 8: it will be tough, but I can’t wait ”.