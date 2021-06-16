After obtaining his third career podium in Baku, Pierre Gasly is enthusiastically facing his home race which will take place this weekend at the Paul Ricard track. A growing AlphaTauri, also thanks to the seventh place obtained by a newly found Tsunoda, give the transalpine driver hope to be able to continue in this golden moment.

“I feel I deserved the podium in Baku because the whole weekend was excellent, everything went well right from free practice and I was comfortable with the car: I had potential. After further improving the car for Saturday, we were the fastest in Free 3 and in qualifying we played, for the first time, for the chance to go to pole, finishing a few thousandths of a second from the best time ”.

“The result came thanks to good teamwork and the right choices made in crucial moments: in qualifying, from a strategic point of view and during pit stops. Yuki also had a good pace on a track that was not easy at all, so it was a great weekend for the team. We had good qualifying on Saturday, but Sunday didn’t always go well: in the last two races we did a great job, without making mistakes. It was just what we needed and to be rewarded with third place on the podium is really super ”.

For Gasly, what will be played this weekend is an appointment that in the past has given him little satisfaction. In 2018, in fact, his French GP lasted only a few meters, while two years ago he failed to do better than tenth place.

“I’ve never achieved anything special in the past at Paul Ricard. At my first F1 race here I had an accident with Ocon and I retired on the first lap and in 2019 I finished tenth, at the end of a not very exciting weekend. In reality, Baku was another track where I hadn’t achieved much until this year, so let’s hope we can change things again this weekend ”.

“The circuit is quite particular, with many escape routes, unlike the last two tracks we raced on. So the risks are not that high, but it is still a rather technical and complicated track because it has corners that are not found anywhere else, in particular the Beausset in the final sector: a very long bend to the left followed by one to the right. As for the car, clearly our first objective will be to find the best set-up for this unusual layout ”.

Pierre, however, will arrive at Paul Ricard with a particular charge. The AlphaTauri driver, in fact, will cross the gates of the paddock after a great weekend in Azerbaijan and with the exhilarating experience of last season’s success in his pocket.

“I heard that the organizers will be able to welcome 15,000 spectators a day and that’s fantastic news because I was hoping to have fans at my home race. It is important to be able to share the weekend with them and it will also be special, because it will be the first time that I will meet the home crowd as a winner of a Grand Prix, after my victory in Monza last year ”.

“It will be special, I’m impatient. Plus, the Baku podium attracted attention and I had quite a bit of media interest to manage. I don’t want to be exhausted before the weekend starts, so we are trying to manage everything in the best possible way ”.