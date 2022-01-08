A podium in Azerbaijan and several placings just outside the top-3, for a total of 110 points: the 2021 of Pierre Gasly certainly cannot be defined as disappointing for the French driver ofAlphaTauri, which is now looking to the future to further improve its results. A goal already set for 2022, a season that will mark a turning point from the point of view of technical regulations, with cars that will have completely different characteristics from those used in the last championship. One more reason to be able to demonstrate all your worth on the track, with the hope, in addition to putting more pressure on the top teams, to be able to replicate a result like the one obtained at Monza in 2020, when he obtained his first and only victory in career.

The conditions for a new championship in the name of positive results seem to be all there, but the numerous innovations could at the same time present bad surprises. Transalpine number 10 himself talked about all this in a long interview with Auto Motor und Sport, thus expressing his feelings: “In a perfect world – commented – we can get to seconds at most. Red Bull will always be ahead of us, but only if everyone else runs into problems with the new car. This is in my biggest dreams, but it’s unrealistic. We see it rather as an opportunity: everyone starts from scratch and, in this way, we will be able to find something that others have not yet done. This could potentially make a difference. On the other hand, it can also go the wrong way with the design, and that would be a nasty surprise. Therefore I’m preparing for all possible scenarios: maybe it will go better than this last season and we will be where McLaren is, or maybe we will stay where we are, or we will fight even just to get into the top-10, or worse. You have to be realistic. We come from a year where we were consistently in the top-6 or top-10, but you have to keep in mind that it could be worse. However, we want to think positively ”.

Still on the subject of 2022, Gasly has released further statements on the world championship to come, this time focusing from a more technical point of view, essentially linked to the driving style that the drivers will adopt with the new single-seaters: “I think that the auto-pilot ratio will remain the same – he added – unless the overall performance range shrinks, and we would be delighted. If there were to be half a second between the car in front and the one following, then the driver would play a more important role. At the moment, Mercedes and Red Bull are often faster than a second on the competition, going around lapping most of the cars, not sparing even the sixth and fifth drivers in the race. We hope that the new rules will bring us back together, because it would be an opportunity for the team and for me. At the same time – he concluded – it would be naive to say that it is just a chance just for us. Anyone can take a big step forward, and I am aware of that. Anything can happen, for better or for worse. What I see of the car so far makes me feel optimistic, and I’m looking forward to testing in Barcelona. We hope we can be a surprise like BrawnGP was“.