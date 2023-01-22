Genoa – Alisa approved a resolution that will allow the continuity of palliative care for pediatric patients once they have reached majority age. In this way the patient will continue to be followed in all its phases, from emergency to home care, by the specialists of the Gaslini children’s hospital.

“This is a measure eagerly awaited by the associations of over 200 families involved, with whom a dialogue has been opened for years that has led to this important result – declared the regional health councilor Angelo Gratarola – The presence in our region of an excellence such as the Gaslini pediatric hospital allows us to create a strong synergy with the local area so as not to leave families alone who are in particular conditions even after the acute phase of the pathology. Not only. With this resolution, Gaslini monitors and updates the list of patients every six months”.