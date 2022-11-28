Term was discharged by 1,714% in polls in 2022; means “to deceive someone, especially to one’s advantage”

The United States Dictionary Merriam-Webster chose the term “gaslighting” as the Word of the Year for 2022. The term has by definition “the act or practice of grossly deceiving someone, especially for one’s own advantage”🇧🇷

“Gaslighting” had an increase in searches in 2022 of 1,714%, 🇧🇷with great interest throughout the year”according to dictionary.

According to Merriam-Webster, the term was first used in a 1938 play. In the plot, a man tries to convince his wife that she is going crazy. The work was also made into a film in 1944.

The word “gaslighting” also relates to terms like fake news🇧🇷 deepfake and the use of artificial intelligence, according to the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster chose other words as notorious in the year 2022. The acronym LGBTQIA, for example, entered the list, with a rise of 1,178% in searches. Represents the words lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and asexual.

“Queen Consort”a title popularized with the accession of King Charles III and his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, to the throne of England, is also among the words highlighted by the dictionary, as well as the variant “ômicron“🇧🇷