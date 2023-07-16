Dominik Hasek offered to give Russian athletes a chance to compete at the 2024 Olympics

Olympic champion, two-time Stanley Cup winner Dominik Hasek offered to give a chance to Russian and Belarusian athletes. His words are quoted in website Czech Member of the European Parliament Tomasz Zdechovsky.

Gashek said that at first he considered it right to remove Russian and Belarusian athletes, but now changes are needed. In his opinion, it is necessary to return athletes to the international arena and give them the opportunity to perform at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

On July 10, Hasek addressed members of the European Parliament. He stated that Russian athletes should be banned from participating in international competitions.

The Olympic Games are to be held in Paris from July 26 to August 11, 2024. The decision to admit the Russians to the competition has not yet been made.