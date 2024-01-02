













Gashapon: Where are the machines with collectible figures.









The first thing you should know is that In these Gashapon machines you will find all kinds of toys and figures from series like dragon ball, One Piece, My Hero Academia, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, kirby, Sanrio and many more brands (which are usually related to Bandai Namco).

Now, where are these machines located? Right now we tell you:

San Angel Portal : First floor next to the Carter's store and in front of the Devlyn optician.

: First floor next to the Carter's store and in front of the Devlyn optician. Cetram Cuatro Caminos TOREO : In the hallway at the exit to the transportation platforms between Starbucks and Santa Clara.

: In the hallway at the exit to the transportation platforms between Starbucks and Santa Clara. Oceania Meeting : First floor near the Lexu's Kids México store and in front of Túnel Sport.

: First floor near the Lexu's Kids México store and in front of Túnel Sport. Manacar Shopping Center : In the food cour in Sótano 1 between McDonald's and Santa Clara.

: In the food cour in Sótano 1 between McDonald's and Santa Clara. University Square: At the exit of the Food Court parking lot.

At the exit of the Food Court parking lot. Garden City Square: Ground floor next to the Perros y Burros restaurant in front of Miniso and Cassava Roots.

“Gashapon machines and capsule toys are a phenomenon in Japan and we have observed a growing demand for these collectibles and experience among lovers of Japanese culture, “kawaii” and anime enthusiasts in our country, so we decided bring the original Bandai Namco Gashapon machines to Mexico in these locations, offering a variety of unique toys with prices ranging between $100 and $160 pesos,” declared Manuel Hernández, New Business Development Director of Bandai Namco Mexico.

How do Gashapon machines work?

It is worth noting that in Japan it is necessary to have 100 or 500 yen coins, depending on the case, to be able to use the Gashapon machines and obtain the collectible toy that you are surely looking for.

In Mexico, Gashapon machines work in a similar wayexcept that instead of using yen you need to get some tokens from a vending machine that is usually near the gashapon.

As Manuel Hernández mentioned, the figures cost between 100 and 160 MXN so it is likely that you will need more than one token to make the purchase.

