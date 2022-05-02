Don’t ask us how they will manage it all at KTM in terms of marketing and PR, but GasGas has now officially joined the street line-up of the Austrians and is therefore now also available in the Low Countries … in the form of the GasGas SM 700 and the GasGas ES 700.

If any of this sounds familiar to you, that may be true. For example, the SM 700 is already there in the guise of a KTM 690 SMC and Husqvarna 701 Supermoto. Three times is a charm, they will have thought in Mattighofen.

After the Austrian and Swedish versions, there is now also a Spanish version – from a marketing point of view, because it’s all the same underneath. Still, it’s good news that this big enduro and supermoto is now coming our way through another channel.

Both engines run on the same nimble technical foundation as the KTM/Husqvarna family. The trellis frame (made of chrome molybdenum steel) is designed with the well-known razor-sharp driving characteristics in mind and constructed with the lowest possible weight. The 13.5-litre fuel tank is integrated into the polyamide subframe to keep the center of gravity as low as possible, and both the latest Bosch ABS system and the PASC slipper clutch provide the necessary assistance when sweeping. The beating heart is also the 693cc single-cylinder with a maximum power of 74 hp at 8,000 rpm and 73 Nm of torque. Wheelies, did you say?

Also WP suspension all around, top notch electronics and a standard quickshifter. With respectively 11,449 (BE) and 13,800 euros (NL) for the base model (you can still add some stuff via the configurator), the SM is exactly the same in price as the aforementioned KTM SMC and Husqvarna 701, so it is mainly a matter of which color do you like best or which brand makes you feel the best…