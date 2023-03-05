While waiting for the MotoGP teams and riders to get back on track next weekend for the second winter test session scheduled in Portimao – which will also be the scene of the season debut scheduled for the last weekend of March – the presentations continue they were also still missing. GasGas in fact, he unveiled the shapes and colors of the RC-16 that KTM has entrusted to the Tech3 team, a satellite structure led by Hervé Poncharal that will bring the brand belonging to the Mattighofen company to the track. Below are the words of the protagonists and the gallery dedicated to the prototypes entrusted to Pol Espargarò and Augusto Fernandez.

Pol Espargarò: “I feel like I’m going back to my roots. With Tech3 and GasGas we embody a way of being friendly, close to people and hard working, so I believe if we fight and push together as a team we will be there. We will be at the top. I think the potential of this bike is high. We certainly have a lot of work to do because the MotoGP level is very high right now, but I think we can reach it. In Valencia for the first test I felt the DNA of the bike and when it matches your DNA it makes you feel very good. The bike is almost ready to fight for something really big this year”.

Augusto Fernandez: “Well, I’m entering MotoGP with the aim of becoming world champion and that’s positive, but I honestly don’t know what to expect in terms of results. I’m looking forward to being competitive soon and trying to fight with my teammate. I think I’m ahead of the biggest year of my career, but I know I have to be patient. I’m discovering everything it means to be a MotoGP rider. But it’s nice to see how many people are behind you and not just your team; the whole factory is waiting for you and your results. Portugal is upon us and I can’t wait for it, it’s a dream come true: my MotoGP debut. I honestly can’t wait.”

Pit Beirer (director of GasGas motorsport): “When we put the Moto3 GasGas bike on the grid for the first time – with our fantastic partner Aspar Racing Team – nobody dreamed of having a MotoGP team two years later, but here we are with our new creature and our new brand. I feel we have a very good combination of riders. There is Augusto, the young and hungry world champion, who looks to the grown-ups, but then there is a boy like Pol who returns to his family, who is a fighter and who motivates the whole team and who, of course, brings with him itself a very good experience in MotoGP. It seems to me a very strong team. It’s a new direction for our Tech3 friends, and in terms of structure we’ve combined the best of the best. We like this kind of partnerships, because they lead you to success in the long run. I think it’s an exciting time and with these two riders and this new brand we are ready to go.”

Hervé Poncharal (GasGas team principal): “I’ve been in MotoGP for quite some time and I’ve experienced several seasons and each new season is always a very exciting moment. Doing it with GasGas means a lot to me because I’ve been following this brand since it was born in Trial – I love the name – and I’m thrilled. We are always convinced that experience and youth are a good mix. I’m sure Pol is happy to come back and having Augusto with us is something very exciting because it’s always perfect to receive a rookie rider like a Moto2 world champion. I am very happy, very proud and can’t wait to create good vibes. Red vibes”.