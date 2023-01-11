Imposing a ceiling on the price of natural gas listed on the TTF would have been “problematic”, particularly as regards the “security of supplies”. This is the verdict that the “majority” of the top managers of the Old Continent’s energy companies communicated to the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, during a videoconference meeting with the CEOs of the main companies in the sector which was held on 23 March of 2022.

Adnkronos has obtained, through a regular request for access to the documents, a document that reports the contents of the debate, which took place just one month after the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian army. The president communicated at the time via social media that she had discussed with the energy CEOs how to “diversify the supply and reduce the demand for gas”. The meeting between von der Leyen and the European energy leaders took place exactly on the eve of the European Council in which the then Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, strongly pushed for a ceiling on the price of gas to be imposed at EU level , skyrocketing after Russia’s attack on Ukraine, taken on February 24, 2022.

The evident reluctance of the Commission to support this measure, which was then approved only last December after exhausting negotiations between the Member States, is better understood also in the light of the positions transmitted to the President that day by the heads of the European energy industry. Von der Leyen is particularly attentive to the needs of industry: as Adnkronos has documented, almost a fifth of the meetings held so far by the president have involved three industrialists from the European Roundtable of Industrialists (ERT), Benoit Potier of Air Liquide, Jim Hagemann- Snabe of Siemens and Carl-Henric Svanberg of the Volvo group (that of trucks), with whom he discussed the Green Deal and its variations on several occasions, including Next Generation Eu. Svanberg who is a ‘regular’ of meetings with von der Leyen: he was also present in the video call of March 23 (he appears in the screenshot published via Twitter by the president).

On the eve of the European Council of 24 and 25 March 2022, therefore, von der Leyen meets the main EU energy CEOs by videoconference. The names of the participants are omitted in the document, but their qualifications are reported: the CEO of the Anglo-Dutch Shell (Ben van den Beurden, in office until 31 December 2022), a board member of British Petroleum, the CEO of the French Total (Patrick Pouyanné), the CEO of ENI (Claudio Descalzi), that of the German E.On (Leonhard Birnbaum), the CEO of the Swedish Vattenfall (Anna Borg, who is also president), as well as three representatives of ‘Ert, one of Centrica plc, parent company of British Gas, and one of Bt plc (British group active in telecommunications, but it could be a typo). Two representatives of the ERT and the last two participated only in listening mode.

From the meeting, summarizes Kurt Vandenberghe (Belgian, today head of DG Climate and last March advisor to von der Leyen for the Green Deal) in an e-mail sent to several colleagues of the Commission, in particular of DG Energy, emerged various “messages”. One of which is, precisely, that “the majority say that a ceiling on the price of gas at the TTF would be problematic in terms of security of supplies, for the promotion of commercial arbitrage, etc. A ceiling on the price of Russian gas via pipeline could be discussed, but the consequences should be analysed”.

The message does not specify who exactly among the CEOs supported this message: only the position of the “majority” is mentioned (which implies that not everyone agreed). The CEOs explain to von der Leyen that Europe “pays a high price for energy because we are highly dependent on imports. There are two problems: access to volumes and prices. The price is currently largely determined by market uncertainty about future supplies. This uncertainty can be managed either by eliminating the threat of sanctions, or by containing demand.” The answers suggested by the top managers are above all “reducing demand (it is time for a major EU campaign to save energy; critical value chains must be protected, for example those that ensure the energy transition); increase local production (the renewables, which require a stable regulatory framework); diversify supplies”.

All of this “must be accompanied by measures that protect the vulnerable”, the report continues. “Most (not all) managers warn against interfering with market mechanisms, as it could have unintended consequences. For example, Japan introduced a price cap which resulted in lower gas supplies, less investment and electrical blackouts”. As for LNG (liquefied natural gas), “suppliers in the US are private companies. President Joe Biden cannot impose deliveries. The best option is to provide long-term contracts. The EU is paying a much higher energy price higher than the United States, due to the sanctions” imposed on Russia for the aggression against Ukraine.

Furthermore, for top managers “this crisis should give a push to accelerate the Fit for 55”, the EU legislative package which aims to reduce emissions by 55% by 2030, compared to 1990 levels. In the videoconference it is decided to create a “working group” with industry experts to “provide insights into the markets and what is feasible in terms of measures envisaged; discuss supply-side solutions (where additional supplies can come from, what are the possible bottlenecks , how to optimize gas storage policy); demand management (which in any case will require a coordinated EU approach in case of supply problems)”. The position on the price cap expressed by the “majority”, not all, the CEOs of the major EU energy companies seems to have had a lasting effect on the Commission’s position. Commission that has never made a secret of its skepticism about a measure such as the ceiling, which interferes with market mechanisms (which in turn is interfered with by the ongoing war on the eastern borders of the EU).

To the point that the proposal put forward by the Commission in November, after an exhausting rebound of non-papers and guidelines, envisaged a ceiling of 275 euros per megawatt hour, so high that it would not have been triggered even last August, when gas prices at the TTF they shot well over 250 euros. A proposal that the Spanish Energy Minister Teresa Ribera branded in no uncertain terms as a “joke in bad taste”. The ceiling was finally set at 180 euros per megawatt hour, but only after months of exhausting negotiations. The extreme caution of the Commission, therefore, could also have been determined by the perplexities of a majority slice of the industry, and not only by an alleged closeness of the von der Leyen cabinet to the positions of Germany.