Gas | Uniper demands compensation of billions of euros from Gazprom

Gazprom’s decision to cut gas supplies from Russia has cost Uniper 11.6 billion euros so far.

German energy giant Uniper intends to take Russia’s Gazprom to arbitration over the termination of gas supplies.

According to Uniper’s press release, the company’s goal is to recover the losses caused by the undelivered gas from Gazprom.

According to Uniper, sourcing gas supplies from other markets has already cost the company 11.6 billion euros so far. According to the company, the accumulation and growth of costs will continue until the end of 2024.

“We demand compensation for our significant financial damages. An agreement was made with Gazprom for the quantities of gas in question, but they have not been delivered. We had to source replacement gas at very high market prices and still have to. We paid the costs, but they are not our responsibility,” says Uniper’s CEO Klaus-Dieter Maubach in the bulletin.

Arbitration is a private way to resolve disputes without public courts. According to Uniper, the Gazprom matter is being discussed in the arbitration court in Stockholm.