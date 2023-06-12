Gas transportation through the Turkish Stream resumed after the completion of scheduled work on the gas pipeline. This was announced on Monday, June 12, by the press service of Gazprom.

“Scheduled maintenance work on the Turkish Stream gas pipeline, scheduled for the period from June 5 to June 12, has been completed. Gas transportation has been resumed today,” the press service’s Telegram channel said.

Turkish Stream is an export gas pipeline from Russia to Turkey across the Black Sea. It is intended for gas supplies to Turkey and the countries of Southern and South-Eastern Europe in transit through Turkish territory.

On May 29, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed his intention to create a gas hub in the country. The day before, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, congratulating his Turkish counterpart on his re-election as president, said that Moscow attaches great importance to the consistent implementation of the planned joint projects, primarily the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant and the creation of a gas hub in Turkey. The President of Russia noted that he highly appreciates Erdogan’s contribution to the strengthening of friendly Russian-Turkish relations and mutually beneficial cooperation in various areas.

On May 18, experts from the InfoTEK information and analytical portal expressed the opinion that the gas hub in Turkey will be able to pass 35.75 billion cubic meters to Europe. m of gas only by 2027. At the moment, the conditional model of the gas hub looks like this: two pipelines of the Turkish Stream, laid along the bottom of the Black Sea, supply gas from Russia to the country (one line for the domestic market, the other for the European market).

Earlier, in November 2020, Putin and Erdogan discussed in a telephone conversation the initiative to create a large gas hub in Turkey. The leaders discussed in detail the topical aspects of bilateral cooperation in various fields. Erdogan said in December that Turkey plans to become a global gas pricing hub.