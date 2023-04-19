Nice to refuel for 15,000 euros and not pay. This gas thief did it by using a neat trick.

We pay squint in gasoline costs. Prices have come down a bit, but it’s still expensive. A 35-year-old petrol thief has cleverly capitalized on this by filling up more than 150 times without paying and then selling the fuel.

Gas thief uses handy trick

The thief did not use up the petrol himself. No, he made a deal out of it. He not only filled his own car, but also some large jerry cans. The gasoline was not paid for, but sold on the black market. The man did this to pay for his cocaine addiction. He charged a reasonable price of 1 euro per litre. Well, that saves quite a bit on a full tank these days.

He refueled in the Rotterdam region. Several gas stations were duped by him in Rhoon, Schiedam, Vlaardingen, Barendrecht and Maassluis, among others. He even visited Barendrecht 20 times! Everywhere, of course, he was filmed by the gas station cameras, but they couldn’t catch him. This was because he used false license plates. Then a thief is difficult to track down.

Licence plate

He was able to maintain this because he used false (stolen) license plates. From February 2022 until the beginning of this year, he performed this trick, until he once refueled with his own records (stupid!). He got the number plates through an acquaintance. By the way, license plates are easy to unscrew from cars, so always fix them with pop rivets. That can prevent a lot of trouble.

Some gas stations were left with bills of 400 euros at a time. Now that the thief has been caught, they will of course try to recover the damage from him.

Source: AD

