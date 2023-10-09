Gas | The condition of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has not been checked – the pipeline remains closed

Due to a suspected leak, the pipe was quickly closed between Saturday and Sunday night.

Finland The Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland will be inspected in a few days at the earliest, estimates the manager responsible for transmission platforms at the gas grid company Gasgrid Finland Janne Grönlund.

So far, the condition of the pipe has not been checked, but it is strongly suspected that the pipe has been damaged and leaking.

Due to a suspected leak, the pipe was quickly closed between Saturday and Sunday night. Grönlund says that at the moment the pipeline is still closed at both the Finnish and Estonian ends.