Monday, October 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Gas | The condition of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has not been checked – the pipeline remains closed

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 9, 2023
in World Europe
0
Gas | The condition of the gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia has not been checked – the pipeline remains closed

Due to a suspected leak, the pipe was quickly closed between Saturday and Sunday night.

Finland The Balticconnector gas pipeline between Estonia and Finland will be inspected in a few days at the earliest, estimates the manager responsible for transmission platforms at the gas grid company Gasgrid Finland Janne Grönlund.

So far, the condition of the pipe has not been checked, but it is strongly suspected that the pipe has been damaged and leaking.

Due to a suspected leak, the pipe was quickly closed between Saturday and Sunday night. Grönlund says that at the moment the pipeline is still closed at both the Finnish and Estonian ends.

#Gas #condition #gas #pipeline #Finland #Estonia #checked #pipeline #remains #closed

See also  History The end of the Winter War will be remembered today on Sunday with sensitivities - Finland received a lot of sympathy from the West but no military support, and the terms of peace were appalling.
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Report details internal problems during The Lord of the Rings: Gollum development

Report details internal problems during The Lord of the Rings: Gollum development

Recommended

No Result
View All Result