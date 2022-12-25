A flame in a gas tank installed inside a house mobilized elements of Civil protection, in Santa Catarina.

The incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. today in a house on Paseo de Alejandro street, in Colonia Visión de la Huasteca, where an alleged burst.

Upon the arrival of the elements of the Grupo Jaguares de Civil protection municipal, the flame was confirmed in a cylinder of LP gas.

The lifeguards They worked with rapid fire attack equipment to be able to close the valve and control the fire that was still active when the hydrocarbon escaped.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to the home at the scene.

Laura Leticia García, owner of the home, told the emergency services that she suddenly heard a noise and then the flame in the gas tank, for which she called for help.