The level of gas reserves in underground storage facilities (UGS) of the EU countries fell below 40%. Data published on the portal GIE.

UGS stocks in Europe fell to 39.65%, 15.7 percentage points below the average over the past five years.

The fact that stocks in European UGS facilities began to deplete was reported as early as January 27 in Telegram channel “Gazprom”.

“From January 11, 2022, the level of reserves in European UGS facilities moved into the area of ​​record lows over a long-term observation period. As of January 25, reserves are already at 2.24 billion cubic meters. m less than the minimum figure for this date, ”the statement says.

On January 18, Wintershall Dea, the largest German oil and gas company, commenting on the causes of the gas crisis in Europe, recalled that Gazprom had been a reliable supplier of Russian gas for more than 30 years. One of the main factors that influenced the gas crisis in Europe was the growth in demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Asia, they noted there.

Independent energy expert Valdis Plavinsh told Izvestia on January 10 that energy companies in the region hope that the reserves already accumulated in 2021, purchased at lower prices, as well as gas supplied under long-term contracts, will be enough to last until the end of the heating season. season. And in the event of cold weather in Europe, the strategy of European energy companies to reduce the build-up of gas reserves will lead to a sharp increase in gas demand and, consequently, prices.