Fuel prices will not only fall slightly in the Netherlands tomorrow, but there will also be a tax discount in Spain from 1 April. It’s about 20 cents a litre. The announcement came last Monday from the Spanish government and apparently small independent service stations have since been quietly raising petrol prices, sometimes by as much as 10 cents a litre. It seems that half of the discount ends up with the pump owners.

15 cents of the discount comes from the Spanish government and the other 5 cents comes from the oil companies. The problem, according to the Spanish El Diario are that the gas stations have to advance the discount themselves and that the margins on fuel there are already wafer thin. If the tax credit is submitted, the margin is of course larger.

That is why a number of gas stations would choose to increase the prices slightly, so that they themselves do not get into a mess. It would mainly concern smaller gas stations. The Spanish government now says to keep a close eye on the gas stations and to check where there are suspicious increases. The current liter price in Spain is 1.81 for petrol and 1.83 for diesel. Not quite worth the detour via Spain.