Shot: Sochi gas stations are running out of gas due to the increase in tourist flow

There is a local gasoline shortage in Sochi. Fuel has disappeared from gas stations in Lazarevskoye (Sochi district), two days ago the AI-92 grade disappeared, and the day before it became impossible to fill up with AI-95, reports Shot.

According to the petrol station employees, the reason why petrol started to run out was the active demand from tourists who take all the fuel on the way to Adler. The Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) claims that the flow of tourists to Sochi has increased by a third this year, including those travelling by private transport.

It was previously reported that gasoline prices on the St. Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) reached a new maximum on Thursday, July 18. The AI-95 grade approached the record of September last year, and if the situation does not change next week, a historical maximum will be set. The AI-92 grade is also growing steadily and exceeds the values ​​of a year ago.

Earlier it became known that the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS) of Russia would send a request to oil companies demanding that they justify the increase in the stock market price of AI-95 gasoline.

A shortage of gasoline and diesel fuel at filling stations in a number of Russian regions was observed in August and September last year. The problem was accompanied by a sharp rise in exchange prices, and it was only possible to resolve it by completely banning exports. The authorities are currently discussing a similar measure for gasoline from August, and its further extension to September and October.